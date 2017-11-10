The subpoenas indicate a significant broadening of the criminal inquiry, which prosecutors and police made public last week after Vanity Fair reported allegations by actress Paz de la Huerta that she had been raped by Weinstein.
NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors investigating sexual-assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein have subpoenaed a wide range of records from the producer’s former company, as well as two law firms that represented him or his company, two people with knowledge of the matter said Friday.
The subpoenas indicate a broadening of the criminal inquiry, which prosecutors and police made public last week after Vanity Fair reported allegations by actress Paz de la Huerta that she had been raped by Weinstein.
The prosecutor listed on the subpoenas is Christopher Conroy, chief of the major economic crimes bureau in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a sign that the investigation is expanding to look for evidence of fraud or other financial crimes by Weinstein or others.
The two people who described the subpoenas spoke on condition of anonymity.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
The records sought from Weinstein’s former production company include legal settlements with women who accused him of sexual misconduct, payroll records and any other documents reflecting who has received funds and who has been dismissed, one of the people said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.