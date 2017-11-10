The subpoenas indicate a significant broadening of the criminal inquiry, which prosecutors and police made public last week after Vanity Fair reported allegations by actress Paz de la Huerta that she had been raped by Weinstein.

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors investigating sexual-assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein have subpoenaed a wide range of records from the producer’s former company, as well as two law firms that represented him or his company, two people with knowledge of the matter said Friday.

The prosecutor listed on the subpoenas is Christopher Conroy, chief of the major economic crimes bureau in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a sign that the investigation is expanding to look for evidence of fraud or other financial crimes by Weinstein or others.

The two people who described the subpoenas spoke on condition of anonymity.

The records sought from Weinstein’s former production company include legal settlements with women who accused him of sexual misconduct, payroll records and any other documents reflecting who has received funds and who has been dismissed, one of the people said.