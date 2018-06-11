MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man is facing allegations of child sex abuse involving boys younger than 15 dating back a decade.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that 33-year-old Kyle Kennedy is facing charges in federal court relating to attempted sexual exploitation and child pornography.
He also faces sex crime and indecent exposure charges in state court.
Kennedy is in federal custody pending trial. He’s scheduled to enter pleas Tuesday.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com