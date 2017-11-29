MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Mandan’s Planning and Zoning Commission has rejected the idea of opening a temporary homeless shelter in part of a state addiction recovery facility.

Agencies in Bismarck-Mandan have been searching for a winter shelter option after the Ruth Meiers Hospitality House in Bismarck closed last month. It was the only shelter for homeless men in the area.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Mandan commission this week unanimously voted to deny a permit for a shelter in part of the North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge building, citing zoning requirements.

The vote came after numerous Mandan residents voiced opposition to the plan, saying the building is too close to a day care and elementary schools to be used as a homeless shelter.

