The high-powered guns were scattered around the room on an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. One of the firearms, a rifle outfitted with a scope, was near a window, its barrel pointed toward the Vegas Strip.

This was 2014, three years before Stephen Paddock used a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay to stock an array of guns and carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others at a country-music festival.

That first room with the rifle next to the window had been occupied by a felon, Kye Aaron Dunbar, who, like Paddock, had brought the guns upstairs in baggage.

The Dunbar case, which attracted little public attention at the time, is being raised by lawyers for victims of last year’s massacre who are suing MGM Resorts International, owner of the Mandalay Bay, for negligence. For Paddock’s victims, the Dunbar case shows the hotel did not do enough to prevent guests from bringing an arsenal of weapons into the hotel and that the tragedy that unfolded one year ago was foreseeable.

Dunbar did not use the firearms at the hotel. But the Las Vegas police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case after a housekeeper discovered the weapons. Counterterrorism officials found no evidence of terrorism, but alerted security officials at other hotels and law-enforcement agencies that Dunbar was able to get a half-dozen guns up to his room.

Mandalay Bay argues the Dunbar case is irrelevant to the Paddock attack. The company says it could not have prevented Paddock’s actions.

Confronted by lawsuits, MGM has adopted a hardball legal approach to try to block the victims from recovering any money from the company. The cornerstone of MGM’s argument is that a little-known federal law passed after the Sept. 11 attacks shields companies from liability for casualties from acts of terrorism if they employed anti-terrorism technologies and services that carry a special designation from the Department of Homeland Security.

Paddock had no known political motive for perpetrating his deed, and homeland security officials have not deemed the attack an act of terrorism. Nonetheless, MGM argues that the massacre qualifies as an act of terrorism because the 2002 federal law carries an expansive definition that essentially labels any mass killing committed on U.S. soil as a terrorist act.

Because of that — and because the security firm hired for the festival had been awarded the special homeland-security designation — MGM says it should be granted immunity from damages under the law and should not be forced to pay compensation for injuries suffered by concertgoers.

MGM claims it is immune from liability partly because the security firm hired for the concert, Contemporary Services Corp., or CSC, had been awarded the designation under the law, commonly referred to as the Safety Act.

Jonathan Turley, a constitutional-law expert at George Washington University, said the Safety Act “was designed to protect CSC, not MGM. Inserting the Safety Act into this litigation is the ultimate example of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.”

At a hearing in Las Vegas last week, a federal district judge, Richard Boulware, made clear to lawyers for MGM and the victims that there are limits to the liability protections afforded by the Safety Act.

MGM officials declined to comment on whether security procedures were changed at Mandalay Bay after Dunbar’s arrest, saying they never discuss such details. The hotel had a no-guns policy at the time and still does.