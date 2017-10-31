CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has launched a website with job listings for residents.
The website currently lists 22 postings, ranging from coal miner to bartender to procurement specialist at West Virginia’s Supreme Court of Appeals.
It also lists job fairs and guidance on resumes and cover letters for applicants.
Manchin says he has co-hosted 25 job fairs throughout the state since October 2015.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
The Democrat, who faces-re-election next year, says the website at https://www.manchin.senate.gov/help-from-joe/jobs/job-postings is an extension of that effort.