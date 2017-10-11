MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin reports raising about $900,000 in the past three months for his 2018 re-election campaign with about $4.1 million on hand.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Manchin, reports raising about $670,000 in his first reporting quarter since officially announcing his run, with $548,000 on hand at the end of September.
Congressman Evan Jenkins, another Republican who will face Morrisey in a primary, reported about $220,000 raised in the period with almost $1.26 million on hand.
Manchin, a former West Virginia governor, is seeking a second full six-year Senate term.
Jenkins, a former state lawmaker and former executive director of the West Virginia State Medical Association, is a second-term congressman.
Morrisey was re-elected last year to a second four-year term as West Virginia’s attorney general.