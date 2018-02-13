Share story

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Campaign finance records show Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin with $4.7 million in his campaign fund at the start of this election year, compared with $1.4 million for Congressman Evan Jenkins and $1.1 million for state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, both seeking the Republican nomination.

Federal Election Commission filings show Republican former coal executive Don Blankenship with $400,000 in self-funding.

Democratic challenger Paula Jean Swearengin reports $57,000 on hand at the end of last year.

The FEC shows no fundraising reported so far by Republican Jimmy Dale “Bo” Copley.

Other candidates who have filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State to run for the seat are Republicans Jack Newbrough and Thomas Willis.

