MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Manchester’s police chief as the next U.S. Marshal for New Hampshire.
Chief Enoch “Nick” Williard’s name was submitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation.
U.S. marshal duties include tracking down people wanted on federal warrants, jail defendants before trial and arrange for witness protection.
The nomination was one of 15 sent to the Senate on Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do