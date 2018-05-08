MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Manchester’s police chief as the next U.S. Marshal for New Hampshire.

Chief Enoch “Nick” Williard’s name was submitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation.

U.S. marshal duties include tracking down people wanted on federal warrants, jail defendants before trial and arrange for witness protection.

The nomination was one of 15 sent to the Senate on Monday.