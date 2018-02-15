MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The co-chair of the task force created to determine the future of New Hampshire’s lone VA hospital says the group is making substantial progress with its study.
The Veterans Affairs task force convened Thursday for a second day concerning the Manchester VA. The group was formed following allegations of substandard treatment and conditions at the facility.
Task force co-chair Dr. Jennifer MacDonald tells New Hampshire Public Radio the group is ahead of schedule and will make a final presentation on its findings to the Special Medical Advisory Group on April 11. The task force surveyed over 700 veterans in the process of making its recommendations.
MacDonald says the task force is considering every option moving forward. A full-service hospital and a partnership model have been considered.
Information from: WEVO-FM, http://www.nhpr.org/