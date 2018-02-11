MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Manchester VA Medical Center is hosting an Open House Recreation and Leisure Expo as part of a national salute to veterans.

The Feb. 14 event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will focus on recreation and leisure offerings to promote healthy living and provide an opportunity for veterans and employees to share their recreation and leisure interests.

The National Salute to Veterans program is a chance to increase community awareness of the services and benefits available at the medical center.