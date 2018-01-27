MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The director of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is retiring after a decade in the position.

WMUR-TV reports Mark Brewer announced his retirement on Friday. He’s spent 43 years in airport management.

In a resignation letter to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Brewer says he’s stepping down knowing that “this important economic engine is in the hands of professionals who will continue to serve our region well.” His last day is Feb. 28.

Craig says a nationwide search will be conducted to replace Brewer.

