ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will try to convince a judge to toss out tax and bank fraud charges against him on the grounds that Special Counsel Robert Mueller exceeded his authority in bringing them.
A hearing is scheduled Friday in federal court in Alexandria on Manafort’s motion to dismiss.
The indictment in Virginia alleges Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars he earned advising pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine from the Internal Revenue Service.
Manafort is facing a broader indictment in the District of Columbia, but the charges against him in Virginia had to be brought in Alexandria because of jurisdictional issues.
A judge in the District has already heard similar arguments about the scope of Mueller’s authority but has not yet issued a ruling.