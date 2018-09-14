Flipping Paul Manafort gives the special counsel a cooperating witness who was at key events relevant to the Russia investigation.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to provide testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller as part of a plea deal that could answer some of the most critical questions about whether any Americans conspired with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

The decision to cooperate with Mueller in hopes of a lesser prison sentence is a stunning development, signaling Manafort’s surrender to criminal charges that he cheated the IRS, violated foreign lobbying laws and tried to obstruct justice, opening a new potential legal vulnerability for Trump.

“I plead guilty,” Manafort told U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson at a hearing Friday in federal court in the District of Columbia. As part of his plea, Manafort admitted to years of financial crimes to hide his money from the IRS and promised to tell the government about “his participation in and knowledge of all criminal activities.”

Flipping Manafort gives Mueller a cooperating witness who was at key events relevant to the Russia investigation: a Trump Tower meeting attended by a Russian lawyer, the Republican National Convention and a variety of other behind-the-scenes discussions in spring and summer 2016.

“This is a big win for Mueller’s team. Gaining Manafort’s cooperation has always been viewed as the Holy Grail of this investigation,” said Robert Mintz, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice. “It now remains to be seen what Manafort can provide, but it is unlikely that prosecutors would have been willing to strike this deal unless they were already convinced that he has valuable information.”

Court papers indicate Manafort was talking in detail to prosecutors at least as early as Monday, making multiple statements and a written proffer to investigators as the two sides worked toward a deal.

In return for his cooperation, Manafort hopes to have years shaved off a potential 10-year prison sentence and see his family hold on to some property.

Kevin Downing, an attorney for Manafort, said after the hearing, “He wanted to make sure his family was able to remain safe and live a good life,” Downing said of Manafort. “He has accepted responsibility.”

When asked whether the deal with Mueller’s team is a full cooperation agreement, Downing replied, “It is.”

Manafort’s cooperation was first revealed by prosecutor Andrew Weissmann at the outset of the hearing.

Jackson noted that Manafort had agreed to cooperate “fully and truthfully” with the investigation conducted by the office of special counsel.

Under the terms of the deal, Manafort faces a possible maximum prison sentence of about 10 years, though that does not include any likely sentence for his conviction last month in Virginia.

As part of the plea deal, the government plans to seize five properties worth millions of dollars, including Manafort’s apartment in Trump Tower. The deal also calls for forfeiture of a handful of financial accounts and a life-insurance policy.

Before Manafort pleaded guilty, Weissmann spent about 40 minutes describing in detail Manafort’s criminal conduct, from a 10-year scheme to act as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, to hiding millions of dollars he earned from that work, and then, when investigators were on his trail, trying to tamper with witnesses in the case.

After a year of denying the charges and fighting them at every stage of the investigation, Manafort admitted Friday that he did what prosecutors had long said: cheated the IRS out of $15 million and lied repeatedly to try to cover his tracks. While he pleaded guilty to just two of the seven charges he faced at trial, prosecutors forced him to admit to the broad scope of his financial and secret lobbying schemes.

“I believe it’s fair to say that’s probably the longest and most detailed summary that ever preceded this question, but is what the prosecutor said a true and accurate description of what you did in this case?” Jackson asked Manafort.

“I did. It is,” Manafort said.

The deal will pre-empt Manafort’s trial scheduled for this month. Manafort pleaded guilty to two charges: conspiring to defraud the United States and conspiring to obstruct justice.

After the plea-deal announcement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement: “This had absolutely nothing to do with the President or his victorious 2016 Presidential campaign. It is totally unrelated.”

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said: “Once again an investigation has concluded with a plea having nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign. The reason: The president did nothing wrong.”

A criminal information — a legal document filed by prosecutors to detail the criminal conduct to be admitted by the defendant — was filed in advance of the plea.

The document is a list of Manafort’s admitted criminal conduct, including funneling millions of dollars in payments into offshore accounts to conceal his income from the IRS. “Manafort cheated the United States out of over $15 million in taxes,” the document states.

The filing offers new details about the various ways in which Manafort sought to surreptitiously lobby the U.S. government and influence U.S. public opinion toward Ukraine.

In 2012, Manafort set out to help his client — Ukraine’s then-president, Viktor Yanukovych — by tarnishing the reputation of Yanukovych’s political rival, Yulia Tymoshenko, according to the document. “Manafort stated that ‘[m]y goal is to plant some stink on Tymo,’” according to the document. At the time he made that statement, he was trying to get U.S. news outlets to print articles saying Tymoshenko had paid for the killing of a Ukrainian official, according to the criminal information.

The document also says Manafort “orchestrated a scheme to have, as he wrote in a contemporaneous communication, ‘[O]bama jews’ put pressure on the administration to disavow Tymoshenko and support Yanukovych.”

Manafort set out to spread stories in the United States that a senior U.S. Cabinet official “was supporting anti-Semitism because the official supported Tymoshenko,” according to the document.

At one point, Manafort wrote to an associate: “I have someone pushing it on the NY Post. Bada bing bada boom.” The document does not identify the then-Cabinet official, and it was not clear whether such an article was published.

The guilty plea is another reversal for Manafort, 69. The political consultant was convicted last month in Alexandria, Virginia, federal court on charges of bank and tax fraud.

The longtime lobbyist resigned as Trump campaign chairman in August 2016 amid increasing scrutiny of his work in Ukraine.

Both cases brought against Manafort by the special counsel stemmed from his work in Ukraine. The jury in Virginia found that Manafort hid millions of dollars he made there to avoid paying taxes and lied to get loans when the political party that was paying him was ousted and the money dried up.

Manafort was not sentenced Friday. For now he will remain in jail, where he has been since June, when prosecutors accused him of witness tampering.

He has yet to be sentenced in Virginia, where legal experts say he faces eight to 10 years in prison under federal guidelines on the eight of 18 counts on which he was convicted.