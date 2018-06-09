ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot inside a South Carolina mall after a confrontation outside a shoe store.
Anderson Police Capt. Mike Aikens said the 23-year-old man was responsive to paramedics after the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Anderson Mall.
A YouTube video that appears to show the shooting has a man walking up to another man outside the shoe store. The video shows a brief confrontation between the two that can’t be heard, and then at least one gunshot.
Police refused to talk about the video.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
Aikens told news outlets no one else was injured in the shooting and police are looking for the shooter, but no arrests have been made.