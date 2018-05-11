ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — One man has been wounded in a shooting involving police in western North Carolina.

Asheville police said in a Twitter message that the shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday at a motel.

Police did not say what prompted the confrontation.

There was no immediate report of any officers being hurt. The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that video from a witness showed a white man being placed in an ambulance. Police said he was taken to Mission Hospital. The man’s name and condition were not immediately available.

The witness, Mason Delude, said he heard five gunshots before he saw a male come out on a stretcher.

No other details were immediately available.