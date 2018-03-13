DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot by a Davenport police officer after the man drew a handgun.
The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the 43-year-old man was walking toward a home so he could confront a woman there who’d sought a restraining order on him.
The officer found him and tried to approach. Police say that’s when the man produced his gun and the officer drew his and fired. It’s unclear whether the man also fired.
The man was taken to a Davenport hospital for treatment. Police say the officer wasn’t injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Trump replaces Tillerson with Pompeo in dramatic shakeup VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
Their names haven’t been released. Scott County sheriff’s deputies are investigating.