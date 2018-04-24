COLTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot in the arm as he drove along a California freeway.
The Press-Enterprise reports Colton Police Officer Marcelo Llerena says officers received a call from the victim just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying he had been shot in the left arm while driving along the 215 Freeway.
Llerena says the man was driving a Ford Edge northbound when a gold vehicle pulled up and shot him through the driver’s side window. Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say it wasn’t clear if road rage prompted the incident, or if it was a random attack.
Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com