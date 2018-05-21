GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — A gunshot victim says he was wounded in the parking lot of a Georgia elementary school, but deputies say the gunfire appears to be unrelated to the school.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that the person says he was shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Beaverbrook Elementary.

The agency said that all indications are that no students or employees were targeted in the shooting.

Investigators were speaking with the victim at Spalding Regional Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that school would be dismissing as normal.

The condition of the person who was wounded and other details about the shooting were not immediately released.

The school is about 38 miles (61 kilometers) south of Atlanta.