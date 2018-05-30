Share story

The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by Douglas County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after leaving a hospital.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the man drove a stolen car early Sunday morning toward the deputy, who had approached the car at Lake Cunningham Park. The deputy drew his handgun and fired, striking the driver and injuring a juvenile female and another 18-year-old man.

The driver was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of assault on an officer and other crimes. Court records don’t show the 18-year-old has been formally charged.

The other man, 18-year-old Shane Hunt, of Omaha, is charged with theft. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The girl was treated and then released to her parents. She isn’t being charged.

The Associated Press