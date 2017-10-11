CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man fell from a roof he was working on at a retirement community and died in southwest Ohio
Centerville police say the contractor was working on a roof at the Bethany Village retirement community when he fell Wednesday from a multiple-story building. Police Officer John Davis says medics and fire crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m. on reports of a man who had fallen and was injured.
Davis says the man died at the scene. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office later identified him as 54-year-old Mark French, of Dayton.
Police say there apparently were no witnesses to the fall. They did not immediately release the name of the man’s employer.
Centerville is roughly 50 miles (81 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.