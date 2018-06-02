KENNEBEC, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of the man and woman who died in a utility vehicle crash last month.

Authorities say 79-year-old James Schaefer of Kennebec and 80-year-old Lois Zickrick of Sioux Falls died when the side-by-side ATV they were riding in crashed into a car on Tuesday. The three people in the car suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say both Schaefer and Zickrick were thrown from the ATV and were pronounced dead on the scene. Their vehicle was heading northbound on state Highway 273 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by the car.

It’s still not clear who was driving the utility vehicle.