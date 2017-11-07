TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Advocates for victims of sex traffickers in Kansas say they are pleased federal prosecutors are searching for traffickers but they were upset that two traffickers sentenced in Topeka received relatively light sentences.

On Monday, 43-year-old Frank Boswell, of Topeka was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. And 34-year-old Rachel Flennkin, also of Topeka, was sentenced to two weeks of time served and placed on three years of supervised release for three crimes related to a sex trafficking ring run by Boswell.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Boswell had as many as 20 women, including Flenniken, working for him as sex workers.

Sharon Sullivan, chairwoman of the Topeka-Shawnee County Human Trafficking Coalition, says 46 months was not enough time for the crime Boswell committed.

