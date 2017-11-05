HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice reports that the Luzerne County coroner’s office said the crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 29 near the Interstate 81 ramp in Hanover Township.

Chief Deputy Coroner Dan Hughes said the victims’ names weren’t immediately being released pending notification of relatives.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical units from the township and Nanticoke responded to the accident, which is under investigation by police.