WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say someone shot into a car and killed two passengers as the vehicle drove in Washington, D.C.
News outlets report 23-year-old Mecca India Tyshea Gravette and 25-year-old Sukarno Turner were identified in the Thursday shooting.
Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that the gunman fired from another vehicle into a black car, where police found the victims. The woman was found dead inside of the car. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Newsham said the vehicle in which the victims were found appeared to be used for ride-sharing. The driver was not wounded during the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.