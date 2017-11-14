VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman were found shot to death in their western Pennsylvania home with a toddler in a crib nearby.

Officials said a relative discovered the victims at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in a home near the Uncle Charley’s Sausage Plant in the North Vandergrift area of Parks Township.

The Armstrong County coroner’s office identified them as 29-year-old Dawayne Klingensmith and 22-year-old Heather Swiklinski.

State police said Tuesday that more than one weapon was apparently used in the slayings. Multiple bullets pierced the walls and the doors. The bodies were found several hours later and a 17-month-old child was found unharmed.

No arrests were immediately announced.