PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman were found shot dead with apparent gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide in Pittsburgh.
Police responded to a home in the Hazelwood neighborhood shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday and found the two dead.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the two Thursday as 55-year-old Raymond Furlong and 36-year-old Tiffany Korbelic.
Officials haven’t talked about the relationship between the two.
