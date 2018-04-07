HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Garland County authorities say a man and a woman were found apparently shot to death inside a camping trailer near Hot Springs.
The county sheriff’s office said in a news release that the two were found early Friday and a second man was found wounded and taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition.
No names have been released.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the trailer north of Hot Springs shortly before 4 a.m. Friday and found the three with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
The bodies of the two dead were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.