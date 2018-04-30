NANTY GLO, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say there appears to be “nothing suspicious” about the deaths of a man and woman found in a western Pennsylvania home over the weekend.

State police said the bodies were found Sunday morning at the Nanty Glo residence.

The Cambria County coroner said the man in his 70s and woman in her 40s had been dead for a few days.

Coroner Jeffrey Lees said drug paraphernalia was found at the scene and there were no external signs of trauma.

State police said “nothing suspicious was observed” to immediately suggest foul play.

The names of the victims were not released pending notification of relatives. Autopsies and toxicology tests are planned to determine the cause and manner of death.