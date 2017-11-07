TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man and a woman have been found dead following a house fire in north Tulsa.

District Fire Chief Bryan Hickerson told reporters that firefighters were called to the home about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the couple inside the home after bringing the fire under control.

He said the couple had two children who were not at home at the time. The names of the victims have not been released.

Hickerson said the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and explosions were heard from inside the house. He said the explosions were likely gas or propane tanks.

Hickerson said the home did not have electricity and a generator was being used for power.

A suspected cause of the fire has not been determined.