SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say they’ve charged a man and a woman in connection with the deaths of three people almost two months ago.

Local news outlets report 31-year-old Christopher Russell Taylor and 36-year-old Kristina Sluss are charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of three people. Their bodies were found Jan. 20 at a victim’s home in Landrum.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says law enforcement officers in Polk County, Florida, contacted his office. He says while the two were being interviewed about a murder there, one began discussing the Landrum killings.

They’re charged in the deaths of 59-year-old Francis Richards, Fred Richards, and 23-year-old Nathan Poffenberger. Warrants say they were struck with a “lethal cutting weapon.”

It wasn’t known Friday evening if the two have attorneys.