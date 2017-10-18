MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst filed a motion this week requesting a judge to allow the Missoula County Jail to determine whether Augustus Standingrock and Tiffanie Pierce should be allowed to visit the jail’s law library, saying the pair accused of killing and dismembering two people in a basement have become a danger to jail guards, themselves and other inmates.

Standingrock is being kept in maximum security. Pabst says he had an incident where the jail’s special response team was deployed because he threatened staff with a sharpened shower brush.

Pabst said Pierce threatened to stab another inmate and kill a guard.

They were arrested Aug. 17 after the bodies of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles were found in tubs filled with chemicals in Pierce’s home.