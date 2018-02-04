DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a man took a sledgehammer to about a dozen squad cars in a Dallas police station parking lot.
Police say the man walked into the Dallas Central Patrol parking lot at the city’s marshal’s office detention center before dawn Sunday and started hitting the cars. The center holds people arrested for public intoxication and other low-level misdemeanors.
His name hasn’t been released and other details of the incident haven’t been disclosed.
Authorities say the man has been taken to jail.
