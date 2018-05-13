DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man carrying a rifle has been fatally shot to death during a confrontation with police.
State police say the man was shot about 3:30 a.m. Sunday west of Detroit after exchanging words with a Dearborn Heights officer.
State police Lt. Michael Shaw says the initial report to police was about a distraught woman walking along Telegraph Road. The officer encountered the man with the rifle while searching for the woman who was not located.
State police are investigating the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
The dead man is from Redford Township. His name was not released early Sunday.