LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man who wasn’t allowed to cover up neo-Nazi tattoos on his face and neck in a murder trial has pleaded guilty in the case as part of a plea deal.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports 26-year-old Bayzle Morgan pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder and other crimes in the 2013 killing of a 75-year-old woman.

Prosecutors say Morgan broke into Jean Main’s home, beat her and shot her in the head.

Morgan was allowed to cover his tattoos with makeup during a separate 2016 robbery trial but a judge in the murder case blocked him from covering tattoos that include a swastika inside a clover under his eye.

Prosecutors in June will ask a judge to sentence Morgan to life in prison. Defense attorney Dayvid Figler says he’ll ask for a minimum of 21 years.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com