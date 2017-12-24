LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man wielding a machete was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after officers were called to a domestic disturbance.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night in the Canoga Park neighborhood.
Los Angeles police Sgt. Barry Montgomery told reporters that officers were flagged down by a woman with a dislocated shoulder who told them she had been beaten by the suspect.
Montgomery said as the officers were speaking with the woman, the suspect came outside with a machete.
The man ran off and officers confronted him in an alley, where he was shot. The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Police said an investigation was still ongoing.