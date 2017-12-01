NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport after a loaded semiautomatic handgun was found in his carry-on bag.

A Transportation Security Administration officer who was staffing the X-ray screener detected the weapon in the man’s backpack on Thursday.

The Landenberg, Pennsylvania, resident told TSA officials he forgot that he had the gun.

The man’s name was not released.