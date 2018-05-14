BALTIMORE (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested at an airport in Maryland after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says the man was caught Monday at a security checkpoint at BWI Airport. The TSA says the man told investigators he forgot about the .357 caliber handgun. It was loaded with bullets and found in his luggage.

He has been arrested on weapons charges. Authorities did not identify the man but say he was from York, Pennsylvania.

The arrest marks the ninth firearm detected this year at BWI. Last year, TSA officers say they caught 26 guns from passengers there. A civil penalty for a first weapons violations offense is typically $3,900.