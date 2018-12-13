THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Military police in the Netherlands have arrested a man armed with a knife at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.
Military police spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds said the man allegedly threatened passers-by on Thursday night before officers detained him. Nobody was injured.
Helmonds says “the investigation is still underway but we do not believe there was a terrorist motive.” She says officials declared the airport safe.
A tweet from the airport’s account said the man was arrested in a public area with stores, restaurants and several stairways leading down to an underground railway station.
