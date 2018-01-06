SNOWHILL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man with two previous convictions for impaired driving has been found guilty of homicide while DUI.

WBOC-TV in Salisbury reported Friday that the fatal accident occurred in May during “Cruisin’ Week” in Ocean City. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Stanley Faison of Waldorf was convicted after a trial in a Worcester County court in Snow Hill.

Police officers had testified that Faison’s 1972 Chevrolet Impala struck 23-year-old J.R. Ednie as he attempted to cross the street. The man from Manassas, Virginia, was thrown more than 150 feet.

Police said Faison was driving over the speed limit and that his blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit. A sentencing date has not been set.

WBOC-TV reported that Faison was previously found guilty of DUI in Minnesota and in North Carolina.

