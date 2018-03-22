OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 63-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested after police said they found bomb-making materials and a copy of “The Anarchist Cookbook” in his hotel room.
Oklahoma County jail records show Richard Paul Holt of Marlow was booked Tuesday on complaints of making a bomb threat and drug possession. He’s being held on $8,000 bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
Police said officers called to a hotel in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown entertainment district found ammunition, primers and a copy of the 1971 book that contains directions on how to make explosives and illegal drugs. The book has been banned in several countries.
The Oklahoman reports a witness told officers Holt made threats to blow things up and that she thought he meant he was going to bomb the hotel.
