METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has won a $1 million prize in the state lottery for the second time this year.
Jason Williams won the first prize in January and claimed the second one on Tuesday. In both cases, he opted to take the one-time cash payment of $650,000.
Williams tells the Boston Globe that his wife had a dream last year that they would win the lottery in 2018, adding, “2018 isn’t over, so we’ll keep playing.”
The Methuen man says he’s saving the money for his children and continues to work despite the windfall.
