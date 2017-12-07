CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Falls man whose twin baby daughters had fractured bones and signs of malnutrition has been sent to prison.

Court records say 29-year-old Jason Olomon was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison. He’d pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment causing injury and misdemeanor child endangerment. He’d been arrested in February 2016.

Police say Waterloo hospital employees became suspicious during a September 2013 visit with Olomon’s then 3-month-old daughters because they seemed to be in pain while being fed. Both were underweight, and X-rays revealed they had fractured bones.

The girls’ mother, Lucy Schnieders, was sentenced to prison in 2014 on child endangerment charges.