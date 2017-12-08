PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Vermont man whose mother and grandfather died in mysterious circumstances must turn over information related to a missing gun, as well as phone records, in a Rhode Island lawsuit over insurance on his sunken boat.

A federal magistrate judge on Friday ordered Nathan Carman to turn over the information about a Sig Sauer .308-caliber semi-automatic rifle he owned. That weapon is now missing, according to documents filed in a different lawsuit in New Hampshire. The documents say the same caliber weapon was used to kill Carman’s grandfather in Connecticut in 2013.

The judge rejected requests to get information about other guns Carman may have owned.

Carman’s boat sank during a fishing trip with his mother, Linda, in 2016. Her body has never been found.