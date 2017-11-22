KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who spent nearly two decades in mental hospitals after entering a disputed plea in the 1997 sexual assault of a teenager has sued his original defense attorney.

Mike Wilkerson contends in his lawsuit that his family begged Springfield attorney Dee Wampler to have DNA testing done.

His family members not believe Wilkerson had sexually assaulted the 17-year-old and allegedly told the attorney they wanted DNA testing done.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Jasper County alleges Wampler refused — a decision that cost Wilkerson 20 years of his life.

Wampler declined to comment.

The criminal case against Wilkerson was reopened this summer after new DNA tests of a cigarette butt and a condom used in the assault eliminated him as a suspect.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com