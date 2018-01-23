YORK, Pa. (AP) — A man who was 16 when he and his older brother shot and killed a man in a Pennsylvania park has been sentenced to the same 4½- to nine-year prison term as his brother.

The York Dispatch reports that 18-year-old Bradley Koehler pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter in the April 2016 death of 25-year-old Wayne Weedon Jr. in York’s Girard Park. Two other men were wounded.

Prosecutors and defense attorney George Marros called the case imperfect self-defense, meaning Koehler thought he was defending himself or others, but was mistaken. Marros says his client “feels very sorry for what he did” and “has to live with this every day.”

Twenty-three-year-old Brady Koehler pleaded guilty in May 2017 to voluntary manslaughter and was also sentenced to 4½ to nine years.