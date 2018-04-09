SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who has already served time in prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill his father is in trouble with the law again, this time for allegedly threatening a woman.
The Republican newspaper reports that 47-year-old John Platten faces a hearing Monday after pleading not guilty last week in Springfield to threatening to commit a crime and violating a restraining order.
Platten was scheduled for arraignment on March 19, but a court psychologist expressed concern about his competency. A judge recommended an evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital and hospital officials found Platten competent for trial.
Platten was convicted in 2000 of trying to hire a hit man to kill his father, Charles Platten, who made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 1992. Charles Platten was unharmed.
___
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/