DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the felony conviction of a man who tricked a woman into having sex with him by claiming he was an old high school classmate.

Investigators say 23-year-old Michael Kelso-Christy set up a Facebook account in April 2015 under the name of the woman’s classmate. Through messages, he convinced her to agree to a sexual encounter while blindfolded and restrained.

She discovered the next day the man wasn’t her high school friend but Kelso-Christy.

Kelso-Christy was initially charged with sex abuse. That charge was dropped and he was instead convicted of burglary, a charge that can include entering a home with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Kelso-Christy appealed, arguing he didn’t commit sexual abuse because the meeting was consensual.

Supreme Court justices upheld the conviction Friday, saying people are entitled to choose sexual partners on their own terms.