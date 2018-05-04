DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the felony conviction of a man who tricked a woman into having sex with him by claiming he was an old high school classmate.
Investigators say 23-year-old Michael Kelso-Christy set up a Facebook account in April 2015 under the name of the woman’s classmate. Through messages, he convinced her to agree to a sexual encounter while blindfolded and restrained.
She discovered the next day the man wasn’t her high school friend but Kelso-Christy.
Kelso-Christy was initially charged with sex abuse. That charge was dropped and he was instead convicted of burglary, a charge that can include entering a home with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Volcanic 'curtain of fire' sends people fleeing Hawaii homes VIEW
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
Kelso-Christy appealed, arguing he didn’t commit sexual abuse because the meeting was consensual.
Supreme Court justices upheld the conviction Friday, saying people are entitled to choose sexual partners on their own terms.