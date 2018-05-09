BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who raped and trafficked a teen relative has been sentenced to life in prison during a Massachusetts Superior Court jury trial.

The district attorney calls this “one of the most disturbing cases,” he’s encountered in his career.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Delacy Morris was sentenced Wednesday for counts of trafficking a minor for sexual servitude, and three counts of rape, incest, and indecent assault and battery.

He will serve concurrent life terms on the trafficking conviction, two more on the rape convictions and over eight decades on the other convictions.

Morris sexually assaulted the girl in 2016, and exploited her for money on the now defunct advertising site backpage.com.

Suffolk County DA Daniel F. Conley says the terms are “entirely appropriate to the magnitude of the crimes.”

His attorney could not be immediately identified.