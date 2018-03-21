OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old who took a plea deal for killing an Omaha man has been imprisoned.

Court records say Benjamin Guevara was sentenced Monday to 34 to 40 years in prison and credited for 311 days already served.

He’d pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a weapons crime. Originally he was charged with first-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Oziel Vasquez-Serrano.

The records say Guevara shot Vasquez-Serrano on May 13, pulled him from a car they were in and left him to die.