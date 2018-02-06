CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and confessing to it in a job interview with a West Virginia police department has been acquitted.
News outlets report Tyler Ray Price was found not guilty of second-degree sexual assault Monday by Judge Duke Bloom after his lawyer, Jesse Forbes, said prosecutors failed to show the woman was incapacitated or physically helpless during the 2016 incident.
Price told the South Charleston Police that he had drunken sex with a woman and filmed her afterward, but he said the woman was able to walk, so she knew what she was doing.
The woman testified that she didn’t remember consenting to sex before waking up with her clothes off.
Price says he plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.